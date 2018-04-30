ASU Police searching for assault suspect

ASU Police are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted a woman last week.

According to ASU PD, the woman was assaulted on ASU's downtown Phoenix campus at about 10 a.m. last Monday.

The woman said the man attacked her near Second and Taylor streets then fled on foot.

She was not injured.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian or Hispanic man in his early to mid-50s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with medium build and salt and pepper hair and a scruffy face.

He was wearing a blue baseball cap, sunglasses and a dark t-shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call ASU Police at 480-965-9456.

UPDATE: Please review the crime alert bulletin below regarding last Monday's assault. A composite sketch is shown. pic.twitter.com/y2M4vYjkGe — ASU Police Department (@ASUPolice) April 30, 2018

