Arizona fire supposed to go by another name

The Tinder Fire was supposed to be called something else. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Wildfires typically are given names based on where they start, using a geographical reference or local landmark.

So the name of a fast-moving fire in north-central Arizona has some people scratching their heads.

Fire information spokesman Brian Scott says the Tinder Fire was supposed to be the Kinder Fire. He says a dispatcher wrote down the wrong first letter, and the name stuck.

Kinder refers to a foot trail that crosses East Clear Creek in the Coconino National Forest. It’s a popular recreation area that’s somewhat steep and rocky.

Forest spokesman Geoge Jozens says the wildfire was spotted late last week from a lookout tower about a half-mile away.

As of Monday evening, it has burned 13.5 square miles (34.9 square kilometers) about an hour south of Flagstaff.

