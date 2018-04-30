Man accused of trying to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl in Gilbert found guilty

A jury found a man guilty on multiple charges in connection to the attempted sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Gilbert.

Carl Wayne Price was convicted on Monday kidnapping, aggravated assault, attempted sexual assault and threatening/intimidating. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 30.

He originally pleaded not guilty to the charges in March of 2016.

On March 5, 2016, Price grabbed the victim from behind at a park near Williams Field and Power roads and forced to her the ground into a rocky landscaping area. Hen the sat on her chest and used both of his hands to try and choke her.

The victim fought back while Price tried to remove some of her clothing before he gave up and ran.

Police found blood from the suspect's scratches on the victim's shirt. The blood analysis showed a DNA match for Price.

According to The Associated Press, court records show Price was convicted in 1995 of sex crimes involving a child between the ages of 14 and 15 years old in California.



