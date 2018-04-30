Some AZ teachers don't trust lawmakers, need education funding vote to end strike

FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, teachers rally outside the Capitol in Phoenix, in a series of strikes across the nation over low teacher pay. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Day 3 of the Arizona teacher walkout and rally at the State Capitol looked a lot like days 1 and 2, with waves of protestors stepping up the fight for more public education funding.

"Over 50,000 citizens showing up here tells me its time for this change to happen," said parent Lisa Wyatt.

Educators from Tempe's Kyrene School District said all the talk and tweets about 20-percent teacher pay raises by 2020, and more support staff funding isn't enough.

They need lawmakers to take action and start passing some budget bills, or the strike could drag on.

"To ask us just to trust is hard because when you look at history, it's hard to trust," said 3rd grade teacher Gwen Cordiak. "To ask us to go back to the classroom, when most people haven't even seen the bill... we've been talking to lawmakers that haven't seen bill yet... we're not going on blind faith."

"For us to feel comfortable it needs to be passed," said teacher Laurel Gilliam. "We're hoping and hearing by Thursday, and we're just so desperate to be back with our kids that Thursday can't come soon enough."

Kristy Braaksma is an elementary school teacher in the East Valley. A couple days ago, Braaksma and 8 other teachers met with House Speaker JD Mesnard(R) to express their concerns and explain what needs to be done to end the teacher strike.

"I need to see it in writing," said Braaksma, "I need to see a vote. I need to see something on the table that is going to affect change. I don't want it to just be word of mouth. It needs to be more substantial."

