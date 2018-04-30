Arizona teachers to continue walkouts until Wednesday

Teachers gather at the Capitol on Tuesday for day 4 of the "Red for Ed" walkout. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Organizers from Arizona Educators United (AEU) said Monday that teacher walkouts are planned to continue through Wednesday, May 2.

Leaders of the organization told members during a Facebook Live video Monday night that they need to keep the pressure on lawmakers to ensure the budget provides needed cash for schools.

They asked teachers to meet with parents and members of the community on Tuesday morning before a smaller rally will be held at the Capitol at 11 a.m to keep the pressure on lawmakers.

AEU says teachers will gather again at the Capitol early Wednesday morning for another rally in anticipation of Ducey's budget plan passing.

Leaders say if the budget passes, more community meetings will be planned to determine the next steps for the teachers.

The teachers began their walkouts last week with a huge march of over 50,000 participants.

Organizers say Ducey's budget plan for teachers does not meet their demands, such as more funding for schools and raises for support staff.

Most school districts have announced that they will be closed during the walkouts.

Some schools plan to hold classes Tuesday but most remain closed.

Ducey announced his deal Friday, but leaders of the Arizona Education Association (AEA) said that Ducey did not meet with anyone from any organizations involved in the RedforEd movement.

"We have a press release and a tweet from the governor. We have no bill. We have no deal. The devil is in the details," said a joint press release from AEU and AEA.

House Speaker J.D. Mesnard said he believes the budget proposal will be supported by a majority of people.

"They are underpaid and underappreciated," Mesnard said. "We are clearly demonstrating (education funding) is a priority."

