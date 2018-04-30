Cave Creek school district will add days to make up time lost due to teacher walkout

While school districts around the state deal with closing schools due to the teacher walkout, one district in Arizona has already decided it will add days to make up for lost time in the classroom.

Superintendent Debbi Burdick with the Cave Creek Unified School District said it will add two days to the school schedule. The seven schools in the district were closed last Thursday and Friday due to the teachers walking out.

Classes resumed on Monday since about 75 percent of the teachers were there, Burdick said. Schools had to use substitute teachers at all their schools.

Burdick said teachers informed her on April 21, five days before the walkout started, that they would be out on Thursday and Friday and return Monday.

The added days will be May 25 and May 29.

CCUSD has about 5,400 students.

Arizona law states that each grade must have so many hours of instruction throughout the year, whether it's 365 hours for kindergarteners or nearly 1,000 for middle schoolers. Districts have to add hours or days to make up the time missed, according to the Arizona Department of Education.

If a school day is missed, a district can apply for an exception but the ADE has told Arizona's Family previously that it doesn't see legal grounds for granting an exception for a walkout.

