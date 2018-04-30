Great deals come with 'Summer Concert Week' kicking off now

Posted: Updated:
By azfamily.com Staff
Connect
Live Nation Summer Concert Week. Live Nation Summer Concert Week.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Summer concert season is kicking off with huge savings on events coming this week as National Concert Week kicks off.

Live Nation announced ‘National Concert Week’ will take place April 30 through May 8 with an exclusive $20 all-in ticket offer for fans to celebrate the kickoff to its biggest summer season.

With over 1.5 million tickets to 2,000+ shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours, you're sure to find an event you can't miss, including Comedy, Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Rock, Pop, and more.

Beginning today and for one week only, fans can get their hands on the $20 all-in tickets at NCW.LiveNation.com. They can access tickets through Tuesday, May 8 midnight. Select shows available in each city. While Supplies Last.

DJ Khaled shared his excitement about the ticket offer from 45,000 feet, encouraging music fans to nab their tickets to the hottest summer shows.

Helping kick off National Concert Week, Paramore will perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert May 1st.

Ak-Chin Pavilion Shows

  • Lynyrd Skynyrd w/ Bad Company, Jamey Johnson and Outlaws – May 18
  • Timbiriche – May 26
  • Kesha & Macklemore – June 6
  • Chicago & REO Speedwagon – June 17
  • Chris Brown w/ H.E.R & Rich The Kid – June 24
  • Vans Warped Tour – June 28
  • Pentatonix – July 21
  • Thirty Seconds to Mars w/ Walk The Moon, K.Flay & Welshly Arms  – July 22
  • Logic w/ NF & Kyle – July 25
  • 311 & The Offspring w/ Gym Class Heroes – July 31
  • G-EAZY & Lil Uzi Vert w/ Ty Dolla $ign – August 3
  • Weezer & Pixies – August 12
  • Avenged Sevenfold w/ Prophets of Rage – August 16
  • Charlie Puth w/ Hailee Steinfeld – August 21
  • Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker w/ Russell Dickerson – August 23
  • Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 26
  • Lindsey Stirling & Evanescence – August 29
  • Bush, Stone Temple Pilots & The Cult – September 2
  • Rascal Flatts w/ Dan + Shay – September 13
  • Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and LANCO – September 29
  • Keith Urban w/ Kelsea Ballerini – October 4

Comerica Theatre Shows

  • Maks, Val & Peta – May 4
  • Juanes w/ Mon Laferte – May 11
  • Disney Junior Dance Party – May 17
  • Jake Paul and Team 10  – May 22
  • Imparables Ft. Adrian Uribe y Omar Chaparro – May 25
  • Todd Rundgren’s Utopia – May 27
  • Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull – May 30
  • Dr Jordan Peterson – June 1
  • Ray LaMontagne w/ Neko Case – June 5
  • Enanitos Verdes y Hombres G – June 8
  • Eddie B – June 9
  • Dita Von Teese – June 22
  • Brit Floyd – June 30
  • Primus w/ Mastodon – July 7
  • Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & Dwight Yoakam – August 4
  • Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday – August 12
  • LOST 80’s LIVE: A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Animotion, Farrington and Mann the original vocalists of “When in Rome UK”,  Missing Persons and Men Without Hats – August 30
  • 3 Doors Down & Collective Soul – September 16
  • Trombone Shorty – September 19
  • Ms. Lauryn Hill – Celebrating The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour – September 22
  • Needtobreathe – September 23
  • 5 Seconds of Summer – October 11

The Van Buren Shows

  • Cigarettes After Sex – May 1
  • Desert Daze ft. Ariel Pink, DIIV + more
  • Mighty Mighty Bosstones – July 3
  • Smokepurpp – May 20
  • Tech N9ne – May 13
  • X Ambassadors – May 15

Other Phoenix Area Shows

  • David Blanie @ Mesa Arts Center – May 27
  • Game of Thrones @ Gila River Arena – September 12
  • Fall Out Boy w/ Machine Gun Kelly @ Tucson Arena – September 26
  • Celtic Thunder @ Tucson Music Hall – November 18

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.