Great deals come with 'Summer Concert Week' kicking off now

Summer concert season is kicking off with huge savings on events coming this week as National Concert Week kicks off.

Live Nation announced ‘National Concert Week’ will take place April 30 through May 8 with an exclusive $20 all-in ticket offer for fans to celebrate the kickoff to its biggest summer season.

With over 1.5 million tickets to 2,000+ shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours, you're sure to find an event you can't miss, including Comedy, Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Rock, Pop, and more.

Beginning today and for one week only, fans can get their hands on the $20 all-in tickets at NCW.LiveNation.com. They can access tickets through Tuesday, May 8 midnight. Select shows available in each city. While Supplies Last.

DJ Khaled shared his excitement about the ticket offer from 45,000 feet, encouraging music fans to nab their tickets to the hottest summer shows.

Helping kick off National Concert Week, Paramore will perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert May 1st.

Ak-Chin Pavilion Shows

Lynyrd Skynyrd w/ Bad Company, Jamey Johnson and Outlaws – May 18

Timbiriche – May 26

Kesha & Macklemore – June 6

Chicago & REO Speedwagon – June 17

Chris Brown w/ H.E.R & Rich The Kid – June 24

Vans Warped Tour – June 28

Pentatonix – July 21

Thirty Seconds to Mars w/ Walk The Moon, K.Flay & Welshly Arms – July 22

Logic w/ NF & Kyle – July 25

311 & The Offspring w/ Gym Class Heroes – July 31

G-EAZY & Lil Uzi Vert w/ Ty Dolla $ign – August 3

Weezer & Pixies – August 12

Avenged Sevenfold w/ Prophets of Rage – August 16

Charlie Puth w/ Hailee Steinfeld – August 21

Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker w/ Russell Dickerson – August 23

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – August 26

Lindsey Stirling & Evanescence – August 29

Bush, Stone Temple Pilots & The Cult – September 2

Rascal Flatts w/ Dan + Shay – September 13

Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and LANCO – September 29

Keith Urban w/ Kelsea Ballerini – October 4

Comerica Theatre Shows

Maks, Val & Peta – May 4

Juanes w/ Mon Laferte – May 11

Disney Junior Dance Party – May 17

Jake Paul and Team 10 – May 22

Imparables Ft. Adrian Uribe y Omar Chaparro – May 25

Todd Rundgren’s Utopia – May 27

Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull – May 30

Dr Jordan Peterson – June 1

Ray LaMontagne w/ Neko Case – June 5

Enanitos Verdes y Hombres G – June 8

Eddie B – June 9

Dita Von Teese – June 22

Brit Floyd – June 30

Primus w/ Mastodon – July 7

Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & Dwight Yoakam – August 4

Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday – August 12

LOST 80’s LIVE: A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Animotion, Farrington and Mann the original vocalists of “When in Rome UK”, Missing Persons and Men Without Hats – August 30

3 Doors Down & Collective Soul – September 16

Trombone Shorty – September 19

Ms. Lauryn Hill – Celebrating The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour – September 22

Needtobreathe – September 23

5 Seconds of Summer – October 11

The Van Buren Shows

Cigarettes After Sex – May 1

Desert Daze ft. Ariel Pink, DIIV + more

Mighty Mighty Bosstones – July 3

Smokepurpp – May 20

Tech N9ne – May 13

X Ambassadors – May 15

Other Phoenix Area Shows

David Blanie @ Mesa Arts Center – May 27

Game of Thrones @ Gila River Arena – September 12

Fall Out Boy w/ Machine Gun Kelly @ Tucson Arena – September 26

Celtic Thunder @ Tucson Music Hall – November 18

