Casa Grande PD: Early morning shooting leaves two dead, one critical

Authorities in Casa Grande as investigating a triple shooting as a possible murder suicide after discovering three people shot in a home Monday morning.

Casa Grande Police Dept. spokesman, Thomas Anderson, said officers responding to a report of gunfire coming from a home discovered three people shot in a residence in the 600 block of East Judi Drive.

Anderson said 56-year-old Rick Miller and 27-year-old Arielle Miller were dead when officers discovered them in the home. The third victim, only identified as a 31-year-old man, was found alive with a, "significant injury," and was flown to a Phoenix area hospital, said Anderson.

There are no witnesses to this incident that have been identified and the surviving victim is not able to offer any information, said Anderson. The investigation is ongoing.

