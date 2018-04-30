CCSO: Body found near Flagstaff believed to be homicide victim

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying a body that was located near Woody Mountain Road in the Flagstaff area.

Deputies say the body was found last Tuesday by someone driving in the area.

The body could not be identified because of its exposure to the elements, but detectives believe the person is an adult male with a light complexion. They believe the body had been in the area for several months.

Detectives say they are currently investigating this as a homicide. They believe the victim was killed at another location and the body was dumped near Woody Mountain Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-338-7888 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

