The Know Tribe: Women you must know and do business with in Phoenix

Do you know the Know Tribe? From public safety professionals to realtors, philanthropists, entrepreneurs and journalists, the Know Phoenix book puts 100 of the Valley's fiercest females in one place.

Highlighting female leaders and spotlighting their businesses, the Know Tribe is a space for modern networking.

"It's all women supporting women, collaboration over competition," says Know Tribe founder, Sarah Benken.

More than 10,000 Know Phoenix books have been distributed, and the women are joining together to socialize and support each other through a series of events since the Know Tribe launch.

Benken says the book will be published annually, and the tribe of women of influence will grow stronger.

Aimee Werner, owner of the natural skincare line, Whish, is featured in the book and opened her retail space in the Scottsdale Quarter to the latest Know Tribe gathering. She says she's happy to share her business expertise.

"It's is great to see other women pursuing their dreams," Werner said.

If you'd like to nominate a women to be featured in next year's book, or order a copy, visit www.TheKnowTribe.com.

