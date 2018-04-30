Tempe's Flow Shop is Arizona's only juggling prop shop

Tucked away in the back corner of the Mill Avenue Shops in Tempe is a unique store selling the most unique things. It’s called the Flow Shop.

Owners "Devil Stix" Dave and Nathan Firelight are professional fire, flow and stilt artists.

They claim the Flow Shop is Arizona's only juggling prop shop and rave boutique.

They take pride in creating many of the items they sell in their shop.

"We only sell the best unique fashions and flow art toys we can find & almost everything on our site is hand made by us or our close friends," Firelight said.

The former circus performer makes all of his original clothing designs in their onsite manufacturing facility. As for David, he makes flow toys and juggling equipment.

You’ll find everything in the The Flow Shop from juggling props, glow toys, fire tools, festival gear, along with festival, rave and cosplay clothing.

Customers can even test out some of the equipment in a practice space inside their store.

To learn more about The Flow Shop, visit their website.

