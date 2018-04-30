3 On Your Side recoups $8K during April

Judie DeLong says she paid the ambulance bill but then a debt collector sent her another bill for more than $1,455 for that same ambulance ride. (Source: 3TV)

Enterprise sent Steve Gaffney a bill for $2,700 saying there was severe damage to the undercarriage. It’s damage that Gaffney says he certainly didn't cause. (Source: 3TV)

Sierra Gosnell was almost evicted because someone "cloned" her debit card and stole $970 out of her account meaning she couldn't pay her rent. (Source: 3TV)

3 On Your Side was able to help quite a few people get money back during the month of April. (Source: 3TV)

Steve Gaffney says he sure is glad he contacted 3 On Your Side.

When a driver crashed into him and totaled his vehicle, his insurance company told him to go to Enterprise Rent-A-Car so he could have transportation while they investigated.

Gaffney did, and when the investigation was over a few weeks later, he returned his rented vehicle back to Enterprise in the same shape as when he got the vehicle.

[READ MORE: Enterprise Rent-A-Car bills man $2,700 for mystery damage]

However, several weeks later, Enterprise sent Gaffney a bill for $2,700 saying there was severe damage to the undercarriage. It’s damage that Gaffney says he certainly didn't cause.

"I stayed on city streets just like my other truck. No trips up north or anything like that,” Gaffney said.

3 On Your Side got involved and we asked Enterprise to look into the issue.

It did and eventually dropped the $2,700 bill saying it would no longer pursue Gaffney for the money.

Gaffney says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.

"I think it's great for Phoenix and Arizona to have 3 On Your Side. I mean that's what I feel like. I had the support of the station, so I'm very pleased," he said.

3 On Your Side also helped Judie DeLong. Two years ago, Rural Metro transported her to a Valley hospital after suffering a hard fall.

DeLong says she eventually paid the ambulance bill and never gave it a second thought. Until recently, that is, when a debt collector sent her another bill for more than $1,455 for that same ambulance ride.

[READ MORE: Woman sent to collections for a $1,400 she doesn't owe]

DeLong says she tried telling Rural Metro that she paid the bill, but no one would listen.

3 On Your Side got involved and we asked Rural Metro to investigate. When they did, they discovered they made a mistake.

Not only did they remove DeLong from collections, but they also zeroed out her account.

DeLong says 3 On Your Side made it happen.

"I slept really good,” DeLong said since she no longer has to worry about the issue. “And, I'm going to continue to sleep really good. I'm so very happy and very pleased."

[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]

And, 3 On Your Side also helped out Sierra Gosnell. She was almost evicted because someone "cloned" her debit card and stole $970 out of her account meaning she couldn't pay her rent.

Not knowing what to do, Gosnell contacted 3 On Your Side. After we got involved, the apartment complex decided not to evict this single mom and gave 3 On Your Side time to investigate.

[READ MORE: Woman's account wiped out by 'cloned' card]

We provided documentation to Insight Visa, Gosnell’s prepaid Visa account, proving she was a fraud victim.

As a result, they immediately refunded her $970 and Gosnell was able to pay her rent.

She says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.

[RELATED: WARNING: Your debit and credit card can be 'cloned']

"I got nothing, but you guys got involved and the next day I had everything taken care of when I tried for five days and I got nothing so it was amazing, very amazing. I’m so grateful,” she said.

And when you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to recoup or save our viewers during the month of April, it comes to $8,101.

And for the entire year, 3 On Your Side has been able to recoup $67,657.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.