3 On Your Side recoups $8K during April

Posted: Updated:
3 On Your Side was able to help quite a few people get money back during the month of April. (Source: 3TV) 3 On Your Side was able to help quite a few people get money back during the month of April. (Source: 3TV)
Sierra Gosnell was almost evicted because someone "cloned" her debit card and stole $970 out of her account meaning she couldn't pay her rent. (Source: 3TV) Sierra Gosnell was almost evicted because someone "cloned" her debit card and stole $970 out of her account meaning she couldn't pay her rent. (Source: 3TV)
Enterprise sent Steve Gaffney a bill for $2,700 saying there was severe damage to the undercarriage. It’s damage that Gaffney says he certainly didn't cause. (Source: 3TV) Enterprise sent Steve Gaffney a bill for $2,700 saying there was severe damage to the undercarriage. It’s damage that Gaffney says he certainly didn't cause. (Source: 3TV)
Judie DeLong says she paid the ambulance bill but then a debt collector sent her another bill for more than $1,455 for that same ambulance ride. (Source: 3TV) Judie DeLong says she paid the ambulance bill but then a debt collector sent her another bill for more than $1,455 for that same ambulance ride. (Source: 3TV)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

Steve Gaffney says he sure is glad he contacted 3 On Your Side.

When a driver crashed into him and totaled his vehicle, his insurance company told him to go to Enterprise Rent-A-Car so he could have transportation while they investigated.

Gaffney did, and when the investigation was over a few weeks later, he returned his rented vehicle back to Enterprise in the same shape as when he got the vehicle.

[READ MORE: Enterprise Rent-A-Car bills man $2,700 for mystery damage]

However, several weeks later, Enterprise sent Gaffney a bill for $2,700 saying there was severe damage to the undercarriage. It’s damage that Gaffney says he certainly didn't cause.

"I stayed on city streets just like my other truck. No trips up north or anything like that,” Gaffney said.

3 On Your Side got involved and we asked Enterprise to look into the issue.

It did and eventually dropped the $2,700 bill saying it would no longer pursue Gaffney for the money.

Gaffney says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.

"I think it's great for Phoenix and Arizona to have 3 On Your Side. I mean that's what I feel like. I had the support of the station, so I'm very pleased," he said.

3 On Your Side also helped Judie DeLong. Two years ago, Rural Metro transported her to a Valley hospital after suffering a hard fall.

DeLong says she eventually paid the ambulance bill and never gave it a second thought. Until recently, that is, when a debt collector sent her another bill for more than $1,455 for that same ambulance ride.

[READ MORE: Woman sent to collections for a $1,400 she doesn't owe]

DeLong says she tried telling Rural Metro that she paid the bill, but no one would listen.

3 On Your Side got involved and we asked Rural Metro to investigate. When they did, they discovered they made a mistake.

Not only did they remove DeLong from collections, but they also zeroed out her account.

DeLong says 3 On Your Side made it happen.

"I slept really good,” DeLong said since she no longer has to worry about the issue. “And, I'm going to continue to sleep really good. I'm so very happy and very pleased."

[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]

And, 3 On Your Side also helped out Sierra Gosnell. She was almost evicted because someone "cloned" her debit card and stole $970 out of her account meaning she couldn't pay her rent.

Not knowing what to do, Gosnell contacted 3 On Your Side. After we got involved, the apartment complex decided not to evict this single mom and gave 3 On Your Side time to investigate.

[READ MORE: Woman's account wiped out by 'cloned' card]

We provided documentation to Insight Visa, Gosnell’s prepaid Visa account, proving she was a fraud victim.

As a result, they immediately refunded her $970 and Gosnell was able to pay her rent.

She says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.

[RELATED: WARNING: Your debit and credit card can be 'cloned']

"I got nothing, but you guys got involved and the next day I had everything taken care of when I tried for five days and I got nothing so it was amazing, very amazing. I’m so grateful,” she said.

And when you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to recoup or save our viewers during the month of April, it comes to $8,101.

And for the entire year, 3 On Your Side has been able to recoup $67,657.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>

  • Adults are now 'banking' on allowance

    Adults are now 'banking' on allowance

    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-05-19 17:20:10 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Money is no game to Brandon and Amiyrah Martin. Two of their three children get allowance, but they’re not the only ones pocketing it. The couple also sets money aside for the adults in the house. They call it their ‘fun money.’

    More >

    Money is no game to Brandon and Amiyrah Martin. Two of their three children get allowance, but they’re not the only ones pocketing it. The couple also sets money aside for the adults in the house. They call it their ‘fun money.’

    More >

  • Are 'vacation loans' really worth it?

    Are 'vacation loans' really worth it?

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:30:12 GMT
    New loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)New loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)
    new loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)new loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)

    Trip loans can be dicey, so be careful.

    More >

    Trip loans can be dicey, so be careful.

    More >

  • Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue

    Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue

    Thursday, May 17 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-05-17 14:24:21 GMT
    A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)
    A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)

    Even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.

    More >

    Even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.

    More >
    •   

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side