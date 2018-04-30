Social media surgeries on the rise

Dr. Prichard explained most of the patients asking for these procedures are women and said they're asking for different things, depending on their age. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

More and more of people are filing into plastic surgeon's offices asking for procedures that will make us look like the images we post.

Doctor Pablo Prichard is the chief of plastic surgery at John C. Lincoln Hospital.

He says he has seen a noticeable increase in the last couple of years of patients asking to not only look like the people they see on social media but to look the way filters on apps like Instagram and Snapchat make them look.

"I've been noticing people coming in asking for things like straighter jawlines, straighter noses, brighter eyes, all the kinds of things that Snapchat filters and the other filters do," he said.

Dr. Prichard explained most of the patients asking for these procedures are women and said they're asking for different things, depending on their age.

Women in their 20s are asking for flawless skin, while women older than 30 are concerned about their eyes.

"The eyes are the first things to kind of show age, so in these filters, they brighten the eyes, they take away all of the wrinkles in that area, increase the crease in the eye, make you look younger, more vibrant, more energy," said Dr. Prichard.

He said this is a continuation of the makeup trends we saw in Hollywood in recent years. Things like contouring, dramatic eye makeup, etc.

Now that those have become mainstream, this is the next new thing.

He told us most requests are feasible but he warns anyone considering these changes.

"It's important to note, OK, everybody is different and everybody has what can be their best look but not trying to look like someone else, not trying to look like Kim Kardashian," said Dr. Prichard. "It's always important to look your best but make sure it's you."

When it comes to these cosmetic changes, you usually have to be 18 or older because he said doctors look for mental maturity as well as physical maturity.

