As Seen on GMAZ; Monday: April 30

Motivational Monday: Outdoor Workouts

Christina Jordan is an Arizona mother of three, who went from obese to a nationally celebrated Nutritionist and weight loss expert. This year she was voted a Top 10 Nutritionist is America. She and her team at Fit Body Weight Loss in Mesa/Gilbert now help others discover their health and lose weight following a healthy, natural and organic approach.

FUEL YOUR BODY 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE! If you plan on hiking or participating in an outdoor physical activity, it’s important to keep your body well fed and nourished the day PRIOR (at least 24 hours in advance) A healthy breakfast the day of is a good start but won't cut it during this extreme heat! The way you feel TODAY is a direct reflection of what you ate

What should people be eating?

Healthy Combo of organic fruits and vegetables, lean protein and healthy fats. Also make sure to drink water on hot summer days aim for one gallon daily.

What do you keep you in your cooler?

I keep healthy snack on hand for on the go. Stick to high protein and an organic fresh fruit and raw nuts for any easy mini meal. Plus, water!!

Most important tip: Abs (and health for that matter) are made in the KITCHEN! It's not about starving or restricting it's about eating healthy and learning to enjoy real food.

For more information: www.fitbodyweightloss.com

Fit Body Weight Loss

140 E. Baseline Rd., Suite 101, Mesa, AZ 85206

Phone: 1-844-537-2408

Email: fitbodyweightloss@gmail.com

Chopped Chef Ashley

Ashley Goddard, cook at the Wrigley Mansion, visits Good Morning Arizona to talk about her upcoming appearance on Food Network's CHOPPED and demo a spring dish for viewers

Ashley, a Phoenix resident, will represent The Valley on Food Network's national competitive cooking show, CHOPPED on May 1, 2018.

Ashley is a chef at the historic Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix, working under the mansion's new Executive Chef, Christopher Gross

Geordie's, the restaurant at the Wrigley Mansion, recently unveiled their new spring menus for lunch and dinner and Ashley will demonstrate the Chefs Box Salad, made with locally-farmed seasonal vegetables, step-by-step

Farmers salad

2 oz Duncan farms red frill

1 oz Spring pea tendrils

.5 oz Spring Garlic petals

3 oz Fresh vegetables (Fava beans, Long Beans, Purple Ninja Radish)

1oz Caramelized Honey and Walnut Vinaigrette

Caramelized Honey and Walnut Vinaigrette

1 cup White Balsamic Vinaigrette

1 table spoon Dijon mustard

1/4 cup caramelized honey

2 cups salad oil

1 cup walnut oil

Salt to taste

The Wrigley Mansion is dedicated to quality, making all their pasta in-house, using only the best, locally-sourced produce & meats, and creating seasonally-focused dishes that delight guests.

Wrigley Mansion is located at 2501 E Telawa Trail in the Biltmore neighborhood of Phoenix, featuring 360 views of the surrounding city and mountains.

For more information: www.Wrigleymansion.com

Wrigley Mansion

2501 E Telawa Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 955-4079

