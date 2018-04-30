Idaho native keeps family tradition alive with Tempe barbershop

Idaho native keeps family tradition alive with Tempe barbershopPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
13-year-old arrested for murder in death of her infant
13-year-old arrested for murder in death of her infant
A 13-year-old girl has been arrested for second-degree murder in the death of her 1-day-old baby.More >
A 13-year-old girl has been arrested for second-degree murder in the death of her 1-day-old baby.More >
SLIDESHOW: Best moments from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding
SLIDESHOW: Best moments from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were married in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on Saturday, May 19, 2018.More >
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were married in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on Saturday, May 19, 2018.More >
MCSO: Teens involved in rollover crash after fleeing from Gilbert police
MCSO: Teens involved in rollover crash after fleeing from Gilbert police
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car full of teens was involved in a rollover accident after fleeing from Gilbert police early Saturday morning.More >
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car full of teens was involved in a rollover accident after fleeing from Gilbert police early Saturday morning.More >
Caught on camera: Dog rescues his friend from drowning in pool in Mesa
Caught on camera: Dog rescues his friend from drowning in pool in Mesa
What began as a Sunday afternoon enjoying the dog days of summer at the Becerra house in Mesa changed in an instant.?More >
What began as a Sunday afternoon enjoying the dog days of summer at the Becerra house in Mesa changed in an instant.?More >
Police: Baby dies in hot car after dad forgets to drop her off at daycare
Police: Baby dies in hot car after dad forgets to drop her off at daycare
Police in South Texas say a 7-month-old girl has died after being left in a parked car amid triple-digit temperatures.More >
Police in South Texas say a 7-month-old girl has died after being left in a parked car amid triple-digit temperatures.More >
Parents sue restaurant for providing alcohol to drunk driver in deadly crash
Parents sue restaurant for providing alcohol to drunk driver in deadly crash
The parents of two sisters who were killed in a wrong-way driver crash more than a year ago in Phoenix have filed suit against the restaurant where the drunk driver got his alcohol.More >
The parents of two sisters who were killed in a wrong-way driver crash more than a year ago in Phoenix have filed suit against the restaurant where the drunk driver got his alcohol.More >
Alleged Texas school shooter spared people he liked, court document says
Alleged Texas school shooter spared people he liked, court document says
The teen who allegedly used a shotgun and a revolver to kill 10 people at his high school in Texas spared the people he liked during the deadly rampage, a probable cause affidavit says.More >
The teen who allegedly used a shotgun and a revolver to kill 10 people at his high school in Texas spared the people he liked during the deadly rampage, a probable cause affidavit says.More >
Royal wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married
Royal wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married
And they're married! Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle sealed their wedding vows with a kiss on the steps outside Windsor's St. George's Chapel on Saturday, cheered on by delighted crowds.More >
And they're married! Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle sealed their wedding vows with a kiss on the steps outside Windsor's St. George's Chapel on Saturday, cheered on by delighted crowds.More >
Dirty Dining May 18: Popular Mesa donut shop hit with 8 health code violations
Dirty Dining May 18: Popular Mesa donut shop hit with 8 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
Court hearing for Goodyear teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old boy
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student appeared in court Friday for a pretrial proceeding. Trial for 27-year-old Brittany Zamora is set for Aug. 2 and is expected to last about a month.More >
9-year-old girl escapes from kidnapper in Phoenix
9-year-old girl escapes from kidnapper in Phoenix
Phoenix police are searching for a kidnapping suspect and they hope a sketch will help track him down.More >
Phoenix police are searching for a kidnapping suspect and they hope a sketch will help track him down.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Dog saves other dog from drowning in Mesa
VIDEO: Dog saves other dog from drowning in Mesa
A dog in Mesa saved another dog's life after he fell into a backyard pool and couldn't get out.More >
VIDEO: Mother mourns the murder of her disabled son
VIDEO: Mother mourns the murder of her disabled son
A Mother in Mesa is mourning her son after his body was found dumped in the woods near Star Valley. A Mesa couple were arrested after confessing to the murder.More >
RAW VIDEO: Dog saves another dog from drowning in backyard pool
RAW VIDEO: Dog saves another dog from drowning in backyard pool
A dog in Mesa fell into a backyard pool and it was his buddy who came to his rescue.More >
A dog in Mesa fell into a backyard pool and it was his buddy who came to his rescue.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix grandma struggles with smartphone
VIDEO: Phoenix grandma struggles with smartphone
A Phoenix grandma was caught on video trying to figure out selfie mode and the video has gotten thousands of views.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >