Son-in-law: McCain asked me to 'take care' of his daughter

Did John McCain's son-in-law post an ominous message from senator over the weekend?

That's what many people are wondering after seeing a post by conservative writer and Meghan McCain's husband Ben Domenech on social media website Twitter.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Sen. John McCain stories]

According to CBS News, Domenech tweeted:

John hugged me tonight. He asked me to take care of Meghan. I said I would.

Domenech tweeted the message Saturday night but he deleted the post less than two hours later.

[RELATED: The absolutely remarkable life of John McCain]

McCain, 81, has been in Arizona and staying out of the spotlight as he gets treatment for glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

[RELATED: AZ Sen. McCain recovering in hospital after surgery for intestinal infection]

Doctors say glioblastoma is a particularly aggressive type of brain tumor that digs tentacle-like roots into a normal brain tissue.

McCain's daughter, Meghan, who is a co-host of ABC's popular daytime talk show "The View" recently said that she may take some time off from the show to spend time with her father and the rest of her family.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.