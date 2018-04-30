PD: Suspects wanted for robbing 3 Phoenix businesses in 2 days

The Phoenix Police Department needs the public's help catching a pair of crooks who robbed Phoenix businesses in two days.

According to Phoenix police, two suspects robbed a Metro PCS store near 85th Avenue and McDowell Road, a Dollar General near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street and a Church's Chicken near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road between Apr. 24 and Apr. 25.

Police say that each time, one of the suspects used a handgun and stole money from the businesses.

During one of the incidents, one of the suspects fired a round into the ceiling.

At another incident, the same suspect shot around in the direction of an employee after the employee complied with his demands. The second suspect was also seen at one of the robberies.

Both suspects are described as black men, around 25 years old and were seen wearing black or grey hoodies.

If you have any information on any of these incidents, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477).

