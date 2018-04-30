Arizona teacher walkouts continue for 3rd day amid proposed 'deal'

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and GOP legislative leaders said Friday they had reached a budget agreement to boost teacher pay by 20 percent by 2020. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Teachers rally at the Capitol on Monday for the third day of the walkout. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Educators are demanding more classroom resources and increased pay.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and GOP legislative leaders said Friday they had reached a budget agreement to boost teacher pay by 20 percent by 2020.

However, leaders of the #RedforEd movement said they have yet to meet with the governor and the deal is just between Ducey and his republican legislators.

“We have no bill. We have no deal. The devil is in the details,” Joe Thomas, Arizona Education Association president and Noah Karvelis, Arizona Educators United organizer, said in a joint statement.

"It's really important at the moment because of the info coming out of the governor's office the way it is being put forward is that a deal has been struck which makes it seem like two sides met, that's not the case," said rally-goer Jonathan Perrone.

Monday is expected to be an important day for Legislation and the #RedforEd movement, drawing a big name from the American Federation of Teachers.

President Randi Weingarten of the American Federation of Teachers is expected at the rally next to the state Capitol Monday morning.

Organizers are also planning to spend part of the day meeting with legislators.

Arizona House Speaker J.D. Mesnard said on Sunday the Legislature is “99.9 percent the way there” and plans to reveal the budget details on Monday.

Lawmakers have been working through the weekend in order to get this budget deal done, Mesnard said.

He said while there will be the naysayers with the budget package, he believes the majority of people will support the measure.

Rally-goers are expected to remain at the capitol through the day Monday with the rally taking part from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

After an hour lunch, leaders will then meet with legislators between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

