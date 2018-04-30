Phoenix firefighters battle huge 2nd-alarm fire overnight

A fire broke out at an abandoned building near 10th Street and Indian School Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Fire Department was busy through the night as they battled a large blaze at an abandoned building.

The fire broke out just after 12:30 a.m. Monday at a commercial building near 10th Street and Indian School Road.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews arrived on scene and encountered a large amount of fire that had burned through the roof of the building.

Based on the huge blaze and instability of the roof, the fire was declared a defensive fire and balanced to a first alarm.

Shortly after, they balanced it to a second-alarm fire, requesting additional resources, fire officials said.

Crews began to set up ladders to fight the fire from an elevated position.

The fire was eventually extinguished. However, the building was completely destroyed.

No word yet on any injuries.

