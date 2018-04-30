Hit-and-run driver kills woman crossing Phoenix street, police say

Police said the vehicle description is possibly a dark grey Chrysler 300. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman crossing outside of a crosswalk in Phoenix late Sunday night.

A 46-year-old woman was crossing Van Buren Street near 27th Avenue around 10:40 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

A westbound vehicle struck the woman, causing her to become stuck on the windshield.

The driver proceeded to a restaurant near 30th Avenue on Van Buren Street where the body was dumped and the driver took off, police said.

Phoenix firefighters pronounced the woman deceased at the scene.

The victim was identified as Isela Ortega.

Police said the vehicle is described as a white or light grey four-door Chrysler 300 sedan with some front end and windshield damage.

Police describe the suspect as a man between the ages of 20 and 25, between 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet, weighing 150 to 200 lbs. Police added the suspect may have shaved or very short light brown or blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness, at (480) WITNESS, or for Spanish (480) TESTIGO.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.