Places to enjoy Cinco De Mayo in the Phoenix area

Cinco de Mayo is a celebration every May 5 to mark the unlikely victory of the Mexican Army over the French at the Battle of Puebla back in 1862. Whether you see the holiday as Cinco De Drinko or a time to enjoy authentic Mexican food, there is something for everyone around the Valley.

Cinco de Mayo at Woody's Macayo Restaurant

The original Woody's Macayo sign that was a part of the Central Avenue skyline for more than 65 years has received a makeover. The sign was taken down in March 2017 upon news of the Woody's Macayo Central Avenue location closing. The community petitioned the City of Phoenix to allow the restaurant owners to relocate the sign to the new location on Central Avenue and the City approved. The refurbished sign will be installed between 8 a.m. and noon on May 4 and will continue into May 5. The new location is 3815 N. Central Avenue.

2018 Cinco De Mayo Bash at Aunt Chilada's

Aunt Chilada's is one of the top Mexican restaurants in the Valley and will once again be getting in on the Cinco De Mayo fun. It's $10 for this fiesta but it's free for women until 4 p.m. There's a corn hole tournament where first place gets a $300 gift card. There will be live music from The Bayou Bands and The Crown Kings. Plus, the infamous "Tequila Sheila's" will be roaming around all night. Gates open at 2 p.m.

Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl in Old Town Scottsdale

For those looking to get their drink on, there is the Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl in Old Town Scottsdale. This is very similar to the St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl where the tickets include no-cover admission and three vouchers for penny drinks. Some of the bars already involved are Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, El Hefe, Old Town Gringos and Wasted Grain. Tickets are $20.

Cinco Phoenix

Even though Cinco De Mayo falls on a Saturday this year, Cinco Phoenix, a tradition in the Valley for 25 years, will be on Sunday, May 6. It's one of the largest multicultural celebrations in Arizona. For $10, you can experience live entertainment including Grammy-winning musicians and Mexican wrestling. There is also authentic Mexican food like award-winning tacos, snacks and desserts. It's from noon to 10 p.m. in downtown Phoenix.

Cinco De Mayo at Los Dos Molinos

For those wanting a more laid-back vibe, Los Dos Molinos is the place to be for great food and excellent drink specials There's no cover and you can enjoy $2 street tacos, $5 Mexican pizzas, $5 house margaritas, $7 kick ass margaritas and more. The deals start at 11 a.m. and run until close. They have several locations in the Valley.

Kentucky de Mayo

May 5 is also the Kentucky Derby so DeSoto Central Market decided to combine both events into Kentucky de Mayo. Founders Brewing Co. will have a special tapping of Kentucky Bourbon Stout. There will be live music, food and games with a special viewing of the derby starting at 1 p.m., plus prizes for best-dressed women's and men's derby style. It starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 2 a.m. The event is free.

Cinco de Mayo Weekend at the drive-in

Families looking for a good time can head out to the west Valley to the West Wind Drive-In and Public Market. They are hosting Cinco de Mayo celebrations on both Saturday and Sunday. They feature live music, water slides, face painting and a pinata for the kids. The event is free.

Cinco de Mayo at Sandbar

For the beach cantina-inspired bar, Sandbar turns up their partying up to "once" (11 in Spanish) for Cinco de Mayo. The locations at Chandler and Desert Ridge will both have live music and DJ acts, as well as food and drink specials. The Chandler spot often opens up its parking lot to accommodate more guests. The party starts at 11 a.m.

Casino de Mayo

For a different "spin" on Cinco de Mayo, Queen's Pizzeria in Mesa is hosting Casino de Mayo, which is basically a casino night. Attendees can play blackjack, craps and roulette. Tickets are $25 and include casino play, prizes, one drink and appetizers. Players can buy additional food and drinks. Event starts at 7 p.m.

CityScape Cinco de Mayo Block Party

CityScape in downtown Phoenix is hoping to start a new tradition with its Cinco de Mayo Block Party on Saturday. The Skeleton of Color will be doing his signature smoke performances along with live music, DJs, dancers and other artists. There also will be food from Chico Malo and Copper Blues, giant beer pong and a hot chili pepper eating contest. The party is free. Festivities run from 3 p.m. until midnight.

Cinco de Saguaro Pool Party

Temperatures will be close to 100 degrees which is great pool party weather for the Cinco de Saguaro Pool Party at the Saguaro Scottsdale. Some of Arizona's rising stars in the DJ world will be spinning some great dance music. Food and drink specials include $12 Hornitos margaritas, $10 Micheladas and three for $7 tacos. Entry is free with RSVP and is from noon to 6 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo at Salt

DJs are also taking over at a hot spot in Glendale called Salt: Tacos Y Tequila. The records start spinning at 11 a.m. and will last until 2 a.m. Benny the "Beer Burro" will be there for lunch. Drink specials include $8 Cuervo traditional Cadillac margaritas, $5 3 Amigos house margaritas and $4 Dos XX drafts, among others. Power 98.3 will be broadcasting there all day long.

Cinco de Mario

If you're hoping to check out some celebrities, you may want to head to the Scottsdale Civic Center for Cinco de Mayo. That's where Cinco de Mario is happening, starring Mario Lopez. Danny Trejo and comedian Frankie Quinones will also be there. Lopez will be emceeing most of the fiesta including a "Saved By The Bell" A.C. Slater look-a-like contest. There will also be taco trucks, margaritas, a kids zone and strolling mariachis. The event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $200. Kids 12 and under are free.

D-backs Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the World Series Champion Houston Astros on Saturday, May 5 at Chase Field. The first 20,000 fans will take home a State Forty Eight sugar skull t-shirt and before the game, the D-backs will host a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta just outside Chase Field. The fiesta will include food trucks, live music, a beer garden and a salsa tasting. The fiesta begins at 2 p.m. and ends at first pitch, which is 5:10 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo at La Pinata

La Pinata Mexican Restaurant will hold a Cinco de Mayo celebration from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The celebration includes a live Mariachi, $2 tacos, $3 Mexican beers and $5 margaritas. La Pinata is located at 5521 N. 7th Avenue in Phoenix.

Cinco de Mayo at Mesa Checkmates

Those looking to dance can get their boots and square dance while celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Mesa Checkmates Square Dance Club. It'll be a Mexican fiesta with pina coladas and a photo booth. It's $6 for guests with rounds starting at 7 p.m. It's located at the Mesa Spirit RV Resort.

Barrio Queen 6 year Anniversary and Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Barrio Queen restaurant is hosting Cinco de Mayo parties at their Desert Ridge, Scottsdale and Gilbert locations on Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Desert Ridge and Scottsdale locations will be doing extensions on their patios to make room for more people. The parties will feature DJs and live music, Mariachis, games, face painters and of course food and drink specials.

