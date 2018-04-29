Father of teacher buys nearly $700 worth of food for students during walkout

Craig Lloyd bought nearly $700 worth of food for students in need. (Source: Jessica Monroe)

A father of a teacher showed his generosity by buying food to create food bags for students less fortunate during the teacher walkout in Tempe.

Jessica Monroe is a teacher at Laird School at the Tempe Elementary School District. She said her school is a Title I school and 94 percent of her students receive free or reduced lunches.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona schools in crisis]

"Unfortunately for many of my students the two meals they can count on are the breakfast and lunch they receive at our school," she said.

Two days before the walkout started, Monroe wanted to get some food for her students. She asked her dad, Craig Lloyd, if she could raid the pantry for donations.

[RELATED: AZ House Speaker: Budget details to be released Monday]

Instead, he told her to meet him at Costco and he ended up buying about 1,000 items for food bags for the kids that cost around $700.

She and some of her students then split up all the food and made food bags for the students in need.

"Even the students who were helping were moved by my dad's generosity," Monroe said.

There was enough food for 24 of the neediest families.

[RELATED: 50,000 AZ teachers & supporters march, rally in historic strike]

[RELATED: 1 day after Ducey announces deal, teachers rally along Phoenix street]

"You don't realize how much the kids rely on the school systems, they rely on the food they get from the school systems and the teachers give so much more than anybody ever dreams of," Lloyd said.

He said he would easily do it again.

"I'm just thankful that I'm blessed as a businessman to give back in a time of need for the kids. I never want to see a kid go home hungry," Lloyd said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.