FD: Fire with hazardous materials breaks out at Phoenix warehouse

Crews that work with hazardous materials were called out to a warehouse when a fire broke out on Sunday afternoon.

It happened near 36th Street and Broadway Road.

Firefighters said most of the fire was out by the time they got there thanks to the sprinkler system.

There was a 55-gallon chemical container that contained an unknown substance may have started the fire, the fire department said.

Hazardous materials teams are trying to figure out if the substance is flammable and would start another fire.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.