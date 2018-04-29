Firefighters battle mulch fire in southwest Phoenix

There are some large machinery as well as some pallets that are also involved in the fire, fire crews said. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

Smoke could be seen for miles.

Smoke could be seen for miles.

Dozens of firefighters are making sure a mulch fire doesn't spread in southwest Phoenix.

The crews were called out to a business near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

There are some large machinery as well as some pallets that are also involved in the fire, fire crews said.

There is a building nearby but firefighters have been able to protect it from the flames.

The smoke can be seen for miles.

Firefighters haven't said what sparked the flames.

