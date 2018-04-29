AZ House Speaker: Budget details to be released Monday

"The funding for it isn't based solely on the (economic) projections that may or may not materialize but a very real package that people I think have a lot of confidence in," Mesnard said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Tens of thousands of teachers walked out on Thursday and Friday and plan to do so on Monday. (Source: The Associated Press)

The Arizona House Speaker J.D. Mesnard said on Sunday the Legislature is "99.9 percent the way there" and plans to reveal budget details on Monday.

"We're very very close and we want to get this out as quickly as possible," he said at the state Capitol.

On Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey said a deal had been reached that would give a 20 percent pay increase for teachers by 2020, permanent and ongoing raises with inflation, $100 million in additional cash for support staff and no tax increases.

But leaders for the Red for Ed movement said no deal had been reached with them and doubted that the government could come up with the money.

Mesnard said the details are expected to be released on Monday.

Tens of thousands of teachers walked out on Thursday and Friday and plan to do so on Monday. They've rallied in downtown Phoenix for better pay and more school funding.

"They are underpaid and underappreciated," Mesnard said. "We are clearly demonstrating (education funding) is a priority."

He said while there will be the naysayers with the budget package, he believes the majority of people will support the measure.

