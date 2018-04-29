MCSO: 2 dead after car crashes into Buckeye canal

Two men are dead after a car crashed into a canal in Buckeye Sunday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Gillett with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, a car was traveling westbound on Lower River Road near 307th Avenue just after 1 p.m. when the driver lost control and ended up in the canal.

Gillett said the driver was ejected and both he and the male passenger were pronounced dead on scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Gillett said it is too early to determine whether speed or impairment are factors.

