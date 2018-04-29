It’s heating up outside, keeping the pool water balanced and clear at all times is essential, but even more crucial through the extreme Arizona summer months.

Home Depot Debbie has all the tips on how to keep your pool swim-ready all summer long:

Test: Water testing is the first step to maintain perfectly balanced pool water. The easiest way is to use Pool Time's 6-way Test Strips

Balance: Balanced pool water improves summer comfort and chemical effectiveness. Use Pool Time PH Up, PH Down, Chlorine Stabilizer and Total Alkalinity Increaser to balance.

Sanitize: Routine sanitation helps to kill bacteria and algae in pool water. Use Max Blue 6 in 1 Chlorinating Tablets. 3 tablets per week or as needed.

Shock: Shock regularly to remove contaminants and create crystal clear water. Use Pool Time Max Blue 6 in 1 Shock, 1 bag per week.

Algicide: Using routinely to prevent algae or as a treatment to eliminate current problems. Use Pool Time Algicide Max Blue as needed for black and/or green algae.

Solutions: To correct dull, hazy or cloudy water use Pool Time Super Water Clarifier.

Have a great summer!

