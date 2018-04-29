Yavapai County Sheriff's Office: Missing 4-year-old girl found safe

4-year-old Kaylee Cook went missing from the Williams area on Saturday, April 28. (Source: Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said a missing 4-year-old girl from the Williams area has been found safe.

According to Coconino County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the report of the missing girl, identified as Kaylee Cook, just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening. The family last saw the girl playing in front of the residence at 6 p.m. and believed she may have wandered off in an unknown direction.

CCSO said Kaylee was visiting the area from California when she went missing. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink sweater, a red t-shirt and black leather boots.

Kaylee is described as a white 4-year-old female, about 3 feet tall, weighing 40 pounds with blond shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the girl had been found safe just after 10 a.m.

10 05 am... Just got word the little girl has been found safe and sound! https://t.co/yMJxm3Sfv6 — Yavapai Co Sheriff (@YavapaiSheriff) April 29, 2018

