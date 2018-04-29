High fire danger Sunday, showers next week

Temperatures won't be as hot today in the Valley, and that cooling trend will continue through the first half of next week.

High pressure to the west is allowing a series of late season low pressure systems to move into Arizona over the coming days. This setup will be the driving force behind the cooler air moving in.

A tightening pressure gradient between low and high pressure will kick up winds, especially across northern Arizona. Wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph are possible Sunday afternoon. This, combined with low humidity and dry fuels will bring an increased fire danger. Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches are in effect through Monday.

Blowing dust is also expected across SE California, so anyone driving to or from should be on alert.

A low pressure system tracking into the state Tuesday through Wednesday will bring a chance of showers to the Valley Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Rain and snow showers are also expected across the high country during this time. Snow levels will drop to as low as 6000 feet, but no accumulation is expected.

High pressure builds back into the region late week and will bring another fast warm up.

In Phoenix, look for sunshine, breezes and a high of 93 Sunday. Mostly sunny skies return Monday with breezy winds and a high of 86. By Tuesday, look for partly cloudy skies, a 20 percent chance of PM showers and a high of 80. Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday with a high of 76. Triple-digit highs return by Saturday.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.