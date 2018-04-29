Phoenix PD: Bicyclist struck by vehicle, hospitalized

Phoenix police are investigating after a bicyclist was stuck by a vehicle Saturday night.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, the bicyclist was traveling south on the sidewalk near 32nd and Roosevelt streets at about 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle traveling north collided with the bicyclist as he was attempting to cross the street midblock.

Fortune said the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a local hospital with extremely critical injuries. The driver remained on scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The investigation is ongoing.

