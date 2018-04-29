El Mirage police arrest suspect in murder of teen boy

A suspect has been arrested in last week's shooting death of a teen boy in El Mirage.

According to Sgt. Chris Culp, a 15-year-old suspect was arrested Saturday night in connection to a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead and another teen injured.

[READ MORE: El Mirage PD: 17-year-old dead after suspect shoots at car full of teens]

Culp said the identity of the suspect cannot be released because he is a juvenile.

The deceased victim has been identified as 17-year-old Raymond Vargas.

Police say a car with five teenagers, ages ranging from 16 to 19 years old, was in an El Mirage neighborhood near Cactus and Dysart roads on Thursday night when the suspect shot at the car, striking Vargas in the chest and a passenger in the leg.

Vargas and the other passenger were taken to a local hospital. Vargas was in critical condition and later died of his injuries. The other victim's injuries were not life threatening. His identity has not been released.

Culp said the incident is actively under investigation.

