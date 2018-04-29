PD: Pedestrian killed, motorcyclist injured following crash in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a motorcyclist that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to Phoenix police, they responded to a crash near the area of 39th Avenue and Indian School Road just before 1 a.m.

Police said that the motorcyclist was traveling west on Indian School Road when he struck the pedestrian who was standing in the roadway.

The pedestrian was treated by Phoenix fire and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Phoenix police.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

There were road restrictions between 36th Avenue and 43rd Avenue on Indian School Road, but the area has since reopened.

