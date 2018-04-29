Help Gilbert police track down beagle lost after car wreck

Gilbert police are asking for the public's help tracking down a missing dog.

Morgan the beagle was inside a car during a collision near Val Vista Drive and Williams Field Road Saturday.

He ran away after the crash and police have not yet located him.

Police are putting his picture out there in case someone has seen him.

If you have any information, please call Gilbert Police at 480-503-6500.

