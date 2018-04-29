April’s Full Moon:the Pink Moon

The full moon for the month of April will light up the night sky this weekend on Sunday.

The Pink Moon will peak Sunday night for Valley stargazers.

Why is it called the Pink Moon? According to the Farmer’s Almanac, it comes from one of the first spring flowers called the Wild Ground Phlox. This flower is pink in color and covers the ground like a blanket. They are native to North America and bloom around this time of year.

For east coast stargazers, the sun and the moon will share the sky for a brief moment, about 20 minutes. For the rest of us, the full moon will actually be observed the night before and after but is at its peak on Sunday.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona's Family weather blogs]

This moon will also be in the constellation Libra. Although Libra won’t be visible to most gazers you may be able to see the planet Jupiter due to its closeness to the Moon.

This moon is also known as the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.