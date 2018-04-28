4-year-old boy pulled from pool at Avondale home

A four-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was pulled out of a pool in Avondale.

It happened around 5 p.m. at a home near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Relatives apparently spotted the child in the pool and pulled him out of the water.

His parents were not at the home at the time.

Firefighters say the boy did not have a pulse when he was pulled from the pool, but a pulse was re-established on the way to the hospital.

Paramedics rushed the child to Banner Estrella Medical Center.

He reportedly was in extremely critical condition.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.