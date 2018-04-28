Motorcycle rider dies after crashing with SUV in north Phoenix

A motorcycle rider is dead after he crashed with an SUV in north Phoenix.

It happened just before 4 p.m. near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road.

Police say the rider, an adult man, was traveling on 40th Street when he collided with the SUV that was turning left.

The rider, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Impairment is not suspected, according to police.

Police say the rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The intersection of 40th Street and Thunderbird Road was expected to be closed for several hours.

Intersection of 40th Street and Thunderbird closed due to fatal traffic collision. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/AZ9Rsn89pe — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) April 29, 2018

