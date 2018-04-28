Firefighters rescue tiny kitten trapped in car

Firefighters never know what kind of rescues they'll face in the course of the day in the line of duty.

Well. some Oklahoma City fire crews found themselves helping a tiny, four-legged friend in need.

A frisky kitten got stuck in a car!

Somehow, she got herself wedged between a fender well and an engine compartment.

But it was OKC firefighters to the rescue!

They had to partially dismantle the vehicle to get the kitten out, but finally were able to safely extract her from the car.

Fire crews say the kitty was scared but not hurt.

