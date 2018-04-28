1 day after Ducey announces deal, teachers rally along Phoenix street

Teachers and supporters line a Phoenix street for continued support of the RedForEd movement one day after Gov. Ducey said a deal was reached for teacher pay. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Teachers and supporters lined Peoria Avenue in Phoenix Saturday morning in a rally for more school funding just one day after Gov. Doug Ducey announced there was a deal reached on teacher pay.

Ducey tweeted "We've got a deal," Friday afternoon, but leaders of the RedForEd movement say they have yet to meet with the governor and that the deal is just between Ducey and his republican legislators.

"It's really important at the moment because of the info coming out of the governor's office the way it is being put forward is that a deal has been struck which makes it seem like two sides met, that's not the case," said rally-goer Jonathan Perrone.

Joe Mallow is a science teacher who says he didn't want to walk out.

"I want my kids in my classroom; but I also have to support my fellow teachers and Arizona is not paying for education. It is our responsibility as a state to pay for education and we are just not doing it," Mallow said.

Those out here on the streets say the money Ducey is proposing for support staff is coming from capital funds, leaving districts with tough choices to make.

"The problem is they are now saying that money can be used for support staff but if you use it for support staff, you don't have money for the buildings, and if you use it for buildings, you don't have money for raises. Districts will be put in a hard spot. Do you fix your air conditioning or give people a raise," Perrone said.

For people like Eartha Wyaco, whose daughter is in fourth grade, right now its about support for a change.

"I believe in their cause and what they are fighting for. And I strive to for her to get the best," Wyaco said.

The organizers of the RedForEd movement said Friday that teachers will continue their walkouts on Monday, April 30 and they plan to hold another rally at the Captiol.

