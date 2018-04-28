Free woodworking class in Phoenix

The Rockler Woodworking and Hardware in Phoenix will host a free “Make & Take” class on Saturday, May 5, in which participants can learn basic woodworking skills while handcrafting a wooden jewelry tree.

The class is free of charge, including all materials, and will be offered at four times throughout the day, with start times of 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. as well as 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Because the jewelry tree class is simple, it's ideal for those with little or no prior woodworking experience.

Wooden dowels and a rectangular base will be used to construct a jewelry tree with one, two, or three hangers. Basic drilling and gluing will be used for assembly, followed by sanding and finishing. Each participant will leave with a completed jewelry tree.



"With Mother's Day fast approaching, we thought this would be a fun way for beginners to get into woodworking while making a gift for mom," said Scott Ekman, Rockler's vice president of marketing. "This class is a great opportunity to learn basic skills, get some hands-on experience and meet other people interested in woodworking. By the time the class is over, each attendee will have made a custom jewelry tree, which is a fun and unique Mother's Day gift idea."

Class size will be limited to six participants per session, so lots of one-on-one help will be available. Attendees under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult. The class will last approximately 45 to 60 minutes.

Class size is limited so be sure to sign up early! Call 602-996-3488 for more information.

