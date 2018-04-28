'Tinder Fire' burning northeast of Strawberry

The 'Tinder Fire', burning in northeast Arizona, was discovered Friday morning, according to officials with the Coconino National Forest.

Officials say crews responded to the wildfire just before noon on Friday. The fire is burning near East Clear Creek, about nine miles east of Clint's Well on the Mogollon Rim Ranger District, which is northeast of Strawberry.

As of Saturday morning, the fire was at 500 acres in size with 200 firefighters battling the blaze. The fire is currently zero percent contained and a Type 1 team has been ordered to assume command.

Forest officials say smoke could move toward Highway 87 causing visibility issues and warns drivers to use caution in the area. Drivers using Forest Road 95 are also advised to use caution in the area.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say the fire was human caused and is under investigation.

#Wildfire Update??Tinder Fire; 150 acre as of 5 p.m. fire in East Clear Creek??Smoke projected to go northeast towards Blue Ridge Communities & state Hwy 87 ?? #AZCOF #HappyJack More than 100 firefighters working tonight??Drivers be careful of near Forest Road 95 ?? pic.twitter.com/2AYxpg6BrO — Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) April 28, 2018

