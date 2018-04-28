Toasty weekend temps, high fire danger

Posted: Updated:
By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
Connect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Hot temperatures, for late-April-standards, are in the forecast this weekend before a cool down next week.

High pressure still dominates Arizona's weather pattern. This will allow daytime highs to rise nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Phoenix will be close to 100 Saturday afternoon with plentiful sunshine and occasional breeziness.

Moisture across eastern Arizona will help produce a few high-based thunderstorms. Unfortunately, they will not produce rain, so erratic winds are adding to a high fire danger. Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches have been issued by the National Weather Service both Saturday and Sunday for all of northern and central Arizona.

Southwest wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph are possible each afternoon and evening, combined with low humidity down to five percent. Ninety-three percent of Arizona is under severe drought or greater, so there's a lot of dry fuel for explosive wildfires.

By next Monday, a low pressure system tracking into Arizona from the northwest will stall across the state, increase winds, increase clouds, drop temperatures, and bring a chance of Valley rain and mountain snow by Tuesday evening.

In Phoenix, look for sunny skies and a high of 97 Saturday, mostly sunny with a high of 92 Sunday, partly sunny and breezy Monday with a high of 86, and partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 81 Tuesday. There's a 30 percent chance of showers Tuesday night. Highs drop to the mid 70s for Phoenix by Wednesday, but return to the 90s by next Friday.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • Radar spots Hawaiian volcano eruption

    Radar spots Hawaiian volcano eruption

    Friday, May 18 2018 6:02 AM EDT2018-05-18 10:02:18 GMT
    Early Thursday the show continued when the Kilauea volcano's summit rocketed ash and smoke thousands of feet into the air. (Source: USGS)Early Thursday the show continued when the Kilauea volcano's summit rocketed ash and smoke thousands of feet into the air. (Source: USGS)

    It's been a wild couple of weeks in Hawaii as volcanic activity has kept the world's attention captive. While this was visible to many on the ground, a very important weather tool also was able to spot it.

    More >

    It's been a wild couple of weeks in Hawaii as volcanic activity has kept the world's attention captive. While this was visible to many on the ground, a very important weather tool also was able to spot it.

    More >

  • Ignore the man with the long paintbrush pole walking through the desert

    Ignore the man with the long paintbrush pole walking through the desert

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:59:04 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Taking photos of saguaro blooms high in the sky isn't as hard as you may think.

    More >

    Taking photos of saguaro blooms high in the sky isn't as hard as you may think.

    More >

  • My first Grand Canyon hike

    My first Grand Canyon hike

    Thursday, May 10 2018 11:55 PM EDT2018-05-11 03:55:27 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    This weekend I plan on doing that and thought I would share some info on what I think will be a decent hike with some amazing views. 

    More >

    This weekend I plan on doing that and thought I would share some info on what I think will be a decent hike with some amazing views. 

    More >
    •   