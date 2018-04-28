1 dead following 3 vehicle crash on Loop 202

At least one person was killed following a crash on eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Friday night.

According to DPS, the crash occurred at around 11:36 p.m. on eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain near McDowell Rd.

The crash involved three vehicles.

ADOT is reporting closures from Gilbert Road to Val Vista Road.

It's unknown at this time when the area will reopen.

L-202 Red Mountain eastbound remains closed from Gilbert to Val Vista because of a crash. Alternate routes include US 60. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/2PrGhoWbvB — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 28, 2018

