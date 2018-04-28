DPS: 1 killed, 2 others hurt in crash on Loop 101 in north Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash involving one vehicle that occurred early Saturday morning. 

According to DPS, the crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m on the southbound SR101 ramp at Union Hills

Two other people were taken to a hospital for injuries. 

No other details have been released.

