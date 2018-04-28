PD: 74-year-old pedestrian struck and killed in north Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in north Phoenix Friday night.

The crash occurred at around 8 p.m. near the area of 25th Place and Union Hills Drive.

Witnesses told Phoenix police that the pedestrian was crossing mid-block when he was struck by a Ford Mustang traveling west on Union Hills Drive.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

Police say the pedestrian, later identified as 74-year-old John Fish, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with Phoenix officers.

According to Phoenix police, impairment may not be a factor in the crash.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.