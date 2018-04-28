Caught on camera: Crooks break into Phoenix restaurant

Two crooks got away with hundreds of dollars after breaking into a Valley restaurant.

Gallo Blanco Café, a hip Mexican restaurant in the historic Garfield District near downtown Phoenix, posted the video on social media with hopes someone will recognize them.

In the video, one of the suspects can be seen using what looks like an axe or sledgehammer to pry open the restaurant's front door.

Once inside, executive chef Carlos Diaz said they ran to the back and broke into the safe.

This was around 1:30 a.m. after the restaurant had closed for the night.

"It's sad," said Diaz. "People work hard for what they get and it's not fair."

"That money was for our staff, our servers. It was all their tips from the night before," said Kelsey Denton, the restaurant's general manager.

Back in October, owner Doug Robson told AZ Family there were risks for being the first to open up a restaurant in an up-and-coming area.

Tuesday night's break-in is the second one in a month.

In March, Diaz said two thieves took iPads. They're caught on camera too.

It's not clear if the two cases are connected.

"It's a shame. Things like that are small set backs in businesses like this. It's just a terrible thing that happened," said Denton.

She hopes the crooks are caught soon.

"We don't want other business owners to be affected by the same things we're getting hit with as well," she said.

Phoenix police are investigating.

