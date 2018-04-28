Arizona Cardinals address offensive needs in first two days of NFL Draft

There's big time buzz for the Arizona Cardinals, the team hits homeruns in the first two days of the NFL draft.

It started with landing quarterback Josh Rosen.

Let's give Arizona Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim a lot of credit. He knew the team needed to land a franchise quarterback and got him

Rosen has the potential to be the team's franchise quarterback for years to come and was introduce at the team's complex.

Big Red traded up on day one of the draft to land the UCLA quarterback.

Rosen let it be known he was a little upset that he lasted to the 10th overall pick.

"Not as am angry there were nine players ahead of me, just three quarterbacks that’s what gets to me. So there were three big mistakes that were ahead of me. But, honestly it's a blessing in disguise. This is an unbelievable team that is really prime and set to do some incredible things in the future and I think I lucked out," said Rosen.

Arizona gives Rosen a great target to throw to in Texas A&M Receiver Christian Kirk. The former Saguaro High star led the Aggies with 71 receptions, 919 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns. Now, the local boy is coming home to play for the Cardinals.

"Not only is he a great player on the field, but he's certainly class act off and fits our DNA the coaches talked about," said Cardinals general manager Steve Keim.

In the third round, the Cardinals address the offensive line drafting Michigan Center Mason Cole, who was a two-time Second Team All-Big 10 selection and started every game of his college career.

"Hasn't even missed a practice there, that says a lot about his durability and toughness and we love his versatility," said Keim.

So, the Arizona Cardinals with three picks left, a fourth, a sixth and seventh round pick, the needs are the O line and at cornerback. But so far, the team addresses needs on the offensive side of the ball.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.