Dirty Dining April 27: Popular taco shop and sports bar hit with several health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Zipps Sports Grill
7551 E. Camelback Road
Scottsdale

4 violations

Fruitilandia
437 S. Gilbert Road
Mesa

4 violations

Freezer’s House
83 E. Broadway Rd
Tempe

4 violations

Tacos Sahuaro Restaurant
2320 N. 32nd Street
Phoenix

5 violations

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Tom’s BBQ
1140 S. Country Club Drive
Mesa
85210

Fry’s Food Store
10659 NW Grand Ave
Sun City
85351

Sonic Drive In
3411 W. Union Hills Drive
Phoenix
85027

Five Guys Burgers and Fries
15435 N. Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale
85260

Harkins Theaters
16046 N. Arrowhead Ftns. Ctr.
Peoria
85382

Marco’s Pizza
15530 W. Roosevelt Street
Goodyear
85338

