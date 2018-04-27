Dirty Dining April 27: Popular taco shop and sports bar hit with several health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Zipps Sports Grill

7551 E. Camelback Road

Scottsdale

4 violations

Fruitilandia

437 S. Gilbert Road

Mesa

4 violations

Freezer’s House

83 E. Broadway Rd

Tempe

4 violations

Tacos Sahuaro Restaurant

2320 N. 32nd Street

Phoenix

5 violations

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Tom’s BBQ

1140 S. Country Club Drive

Mesa

85210

Fry’s Food Store

10659 NW Grand Ave

Sun City

85351

Sonic Drive In

3411 W. Union Hills Drive

Phoenix

85027

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

15435 N. Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale

85260

Harkins Theaters

16046 N. Arrowhead Ftns. Ctr.

Peoria

85382

Marco’s Pizza

15530 W. Roosevelt Street

Goodyear

85338

