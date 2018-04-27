High school seniors turn coffee shops into classrooms to keep up studies during teacher strike

Their school is closed because of the teacher walkout, but that's not stopping these high school seniors from Scottsdale from holding class on their own at local coffee shops and yogurt spots.

"I think around 11 o'clock we had, like, 30 students there," said student Serena Schein. "We had both economics students, business students, math, higher level and standard level students were all there."

Schein, along with fellow students, Jenny Wong and Kathryn Robinson, refuse to let a statewide teacher strike get in the way of their graduation and preparation for college.

The students from Desert Mountain high school have spent the past two days crunching numbers with classmates, so they can be ready for their upcoming IB exams, that could provide them with important college credits.

The exam dates are set regardless of how long the teacher strike lasts.

"We're just going to take advantage of the time we have, so if we don't have class," said Wong. "We know we all don't have class, so we might as well just get together and study and try our best and prep for exams anyway."

A number of teachers taking part in the 'Red For Ed' protest have also found time to help students with their studies, even showing up for a couple of coffee shop study sessions.

"The teachers are still there for us," said Robinson. "They set up group chats with students, so we can text when we have questions and two of our teachers from previous years came to answer any questions. Strike or no strike - we have to take advantage of this time."

