Tempe man arrested, accused of killing Nogales police officer

Police believe Officer Jesus Cordova (left) was shot by Tempe man David Murillo (right.)

A Tempe man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a Nogales police officer.

The Nogales Police Department confirmed Officer Jesus Cordova was shot by a carjacking suspect, identified as David Ernesto Murillo.

Officer Cordova later died from those wounds.

"We are mourning as a department, as a community," said Nogales police.

Nogales police said the incident happened in the 2900 Block of North Grand Avenue, when officers were called to the scene about a carjacking.

"An officer located the vehicle driving away from the scene," police said in a news release. "A traffic stop was initiated, the suspect then exited his vehicle and fired shots at the officer, striking the officer."

Murillo, a 28-year-old man from Tempe, AZ, was later captured, then ran from the scene and stole another vehicle.

Cordova leaves behind a pregnant fiancee and two kids.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there have been 46 officer deaths across the country in 2018, including 11 in April alone.

The last Nogales police officer to die in the line of duty was Hank Frost in 1888.

Governor Doug Ducey ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff on Monday, April 30, 2018, to honor the life of Cordova.

Flags will also be lowered on the day of Officer Cordova’s interment, which has not been set.

“Officer Cordova was a dedicated public servant and Arizona mourns his loss. This tragedy reminds us of the sacrifices that police officers make daily to keep our communities safe,” said Governor Ducey. “My prayers and condolences go out to Officer Cordova’s family and loved ones and the entire Nogales community. In honor of Officer Cordova’s life and service, I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Monday.”

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Jesus Cordova. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the Nogales Police Department. @NogalesPoliceAz pic.twitter.com/Ywm1cKfKKq — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) April 28, 2018

