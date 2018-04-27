Caught! Scottsdale police arrest pair accused of attacking, robbing man at ATM

Just two days after their photos were made public, two suspects have been arrested in the case of a robbery and assault of a man at an ATM.

We first told you about the attack Wednesday at an ATM near First Street and Brown Avenue.

The victim was waiting in line at an ATM as a black male and white female appeared to be using the cash machine ahead of him.

The two seemed to finish their transaction and walked away from the ATM.

At that point, the victim moved to the ATM to conduct his transaction.

Unbeknownst to him, the couple had returned, and without warning, the male began to attack the victim.

[RELATED: Pair of thieves attack, rob man using Scottsdale ATM]

After the story aired, police received numerous tips.

Those tips led them to the arrest of two suspects: Kenneth Martin Mikell, 30, and Jessica Christine Evans, 34.

Scottsdale police were able to locate and arrest Mikell and Evans for Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault.

The suspects were arrested in the area of Osborn Rd. and Scottsdale Rd.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.